Trump tells Latrobe gathering he's 'back to work' amid 'China virus,' social unrest

LATROBE – President Donald Trump praised himself for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while suggesting that he would easily be winning the 2020 race if not for the virus outbreak, during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday.
He also described his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee, as a “puppet of the socialists, Marxists and the cop-hating extremists” when addressing hundreds of enthusiastic supporters.
Trump also referenced riots occurring in cities across the nation during his remarks that lasted about an hour and a half.
“Before the China Virus, this election was over,” Trump said. "Now I had to go back to work. We've done a great job on it. We don't get the credit. We don't get the credit. We made a lot of governors look very good. I will keep your jobs in America. Rioters, looters, violent extremists, anarchists, we will bring them to justice. That's what we're doing right now.”
COVID-19 has factored into the deaths of more than 190,000 Americans and led to an economic collapse due to businesses being closed as part of mitigation efforts.
Trump said the shutdowns, in states such as Pennsylvania and New York, have been done for “political reasons” in an attempt to hurt his campaign.
He pointed to work being done on a COVID-19 vaccine, which he says has been at an accelerated pace, as a sign that “we're rounding that turn.” He predicted the vaccine could be approved before the end of October or the end of the year.
Trump spoke about the protests taking place since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who lost consciousness when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, an incident captured on a video recording. Protests have turned violent in several cities, including Pittsburgh, Seattle and recently Portland, Oregon.
“We could end it in Portland in a half an hour,” Trump said. “We did it in Seattle.”
In political terms, Trump said, “The rioters want Biden to win. They want him to win because the agenda is what they want. It's the craziest thing I've ever seen.”
Trump added: “Biden's plan is to appease the domestic terrorists, and my plan is to arrest them and prosecute them”; and, “He wants to surrender your nation to the radical left-wing lobby. He's trying to change now. He says that's not working because we're going up and he's dropping like a rock.”
Regarding the economy, the president offered support for the fracking industry, while also accepting an endorsement from the Boilermakers Local 154.
“As the United States continues to lead the world in oil and natural gas production, it is imperative that we continue to battle over-regulations in the fossil fuel industries and fight for American energy production,” said John J. Hughes, business manager for Boilermakers Local 154, in a press release statement. “My members and their families are dependent on these industries and it is imperative that we continue to develop new opportunities and energy infrastructure in America. Boilermaker jobs specifically rely on coal-fired power generation and we strongly encourage the advancement of Carbon Capture technologies which can secure future jobs for our members. It is with great honor that I write this letter to endorse your campaign as you run for re-election of the President of the United States.”
Trump responded by calling boilermakers “the heart of the country.”
Local lawmakers
The usually reserved U.S. Rep. John Joyce, from the 13th Congressional District, gave an uncharacteristically high-energy red meat speech during the rally.
He got the crowd started on its first “four more years” chant and took some digs at Biden, even referring to him as “Sleepy Joe,” a derisive nickname often used by Trump.
“You might have figured by now that the soft-spoken doctor is impassioned about the reelection of President Trump,” Joyce, a Blair County dermatologist, said. “And to put it bluntly, in Pennsylvania, we do not want the radical Biden-Harris platform. Listen closely, in western Pennsylvania, we are the steel curtain behind President Donald J. Trump.”
He accused Biden of wanting to raise taxes, infringe upon Second Amendment rights, get rid of energy jobs in the commonwealth and “end Medicare as we know it.”
“Joe Biden can't do this alone, especially if he's not awake, so he's invited (vice presidential nominee) Kamala Harris along,” Joyce said. “Let's make this clear, Joe Biden is controlled by the extreme, socialist left wing of the Democratic Party. The Democrats wants to defund, dismantle and destroy our democracy.”
Joyce was followed by fellow Republicans U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, from the 14th Congressional District, and Sean Parnell, who is running in the 17th District.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, attended but did not speak.
'Hope on the horizon'
Wearing a T-shirt with an image of Trump as a Rambo-like figure holding a rocket launcher, Craig Watson talked about “hope on the horizon” when offering his support for the president prior to the rally.
Watson, from Belle Vernon, Fayette County, touched upon two of the major issues affecting the nation – the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against racism and police violence that, in some cities, have turned violent.
“We're just coming out to hear the same message that he's been giving all along, positive, good economic outlook, and the fact we shouldn't be allowing cities to burn,” Watson said. “Something needs to be done. There should be law and order. We just appreciate everything he's done. The economy was booming before the pandemic, and I think it will return to that if he's reelected.”
His wife, Susan Watson, said she came to hear Trump “because I love that he loves his country as much as I do. And he stands for things I stand for. Socialism isn't one of them, and I hope it never will be.”
Marcus Wise, from Jeannette, said he appreciates “everything he's done for the country so far the four years he's been in.”
The rally took place amid the pandemic that has caused widespread business shutdowns and factored into more than 190,000 deaths in the United States. “I think the whole virus is completely blown out of proportion,” Caleb Bertak, a Jeannette resident, said. “I think that it's being used to attempt to sway the election.”
Democrats react
Democrats portrayed Trump's presidency, the pandemic and civil unrest differently during a conference call that included U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Nancy Patton Mills, Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker.
“He will not talk much about these challenges because what he wants to do is distract and get back to his usual approach to governing, which is pretty simple,” Casey said. “I've summed it up in four words and I'll say it again. His whole approach, whether it's the campaign or governing, is this – fear, smear, demonize and divide. It's what he does every day. He never tries to unite and build. He never tries to bring folks together to move the country forward.”
Cerilli said, in her opinion, “Donald Trump is simply not up for this job.”
“Pennsylvanians have suffered at the hands of a weak and incompetent president,” Cerilli said. “People are sick and tired of the constant crisis, the chaos, the lying and the circus of the White House.”
In a separate interview, Todd Rowley, the Democratic Party nominee in the 13th Congressional District, offered his support for Biden.
“We currently have a president who would rather fan the flames of hate and violence that our country is experiencing rather than be a leader and voice of unity and civility,” Rowley said. “The American people are witnessing VP Biden being the leader we need and when he is duly elected as our next president, he will lead us out of this continuing national public health, economic and social crisis.”