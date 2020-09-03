LATROBE – Wearing a T-shirt with an image of Donald Trump as a Rambo-like figure holding a rocket launcher, Craig Watson talked about “hope on the horizon” when offering his support for the president prior to a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday.
He and his wife, Susan Watson, from Belle Vernon, Fayette County, were among the hundreds of supporters who gathered to hear Trump's speech, exactly two months away from Election Day.
Watson touched upon two of the major issues affecting the nation – the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against racism and police violence that, in some cities, have turned violent.
“We're just coming out to hear the same message that he's been giving all along, positive, good economic outlook, and the fact we shouldn't be allowing cities to burn,” Watson said. “Something needs to be done. There should be law and order. We just appreciate everything he's done. The economy was booming before the pandemic, and I think it will return to that if he's reelected.”
Susan Watson said she came to hear Trump “because I love that he loves his country as much as I do. And he stands for things I stand for. Socialism isn't one of them, and I hope it never will be.”
Marcus Wise, from Jeannette, said he appreciates “everything he's done for the country so far the four years he's been in.”
The rally took place amid the pandemic that has caused widespread business shutdowns and factored into more than 190,000 deaths in the United States.
“I think the whole virus is completely blown out of proportion,” said Caleb Bertak, a Jeannette resident. “I think that it's being used to attempt to sway the election.”
Democrats portrayed Trump's presidency, the pandemic and civil unrest differently during a conference call that included U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Nancy Patton Mills, Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker.
“He will not talk much about these challenges because what he wants to do is distract and get back to his usual approach to governing, which is pretty simple,” Casey said. “I've summed it up in four words and I'll say it again. His whole approach, whether it's the campaign or governing, is this – fear, smear, demonize and divide. It's what he does every day. He never tries to unite and build. He never tries to bring folks together to move the country forward.”
Cerilli said, in her opinion, “Donald Trump is simply not up for this job.”
“Pennsylvanians have suffered at the hands of a weak and incompetent president,” Cerilli said. “People are sick and tired of the constant crisis, the chaos, the lying and the circus of the White House.”
In a separate interview, Todd Rowley, the Democratic Party nominee who is running against incumbent Republican John Joyce in the 13th Congressional District that includes portions of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Adams, Blair, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon and Westmoreland counties, offered his support for Trump's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“We currently have a president who would rather fan the flames of hate and violence that our country is experiencing rather than be a leader and voice of unity and civility,” Rowley said. “The American people are witnessing VP Biden being the leader we need and when he is duly elected as our next president, he will lead us out of this continuing national public health, economic and social crisis.”
