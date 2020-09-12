In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump publicly minimized the seriousness of the novel coronavirus, saying – numerous times – it would just go away on its own and that it was no worse than the seasonal flu, while, as recently revealed, he was sharing a much more serious prognosis with journalist Bob Woodward.
Trump, on Feb. 7, told Woodward the virus has a much higher death rate than the flu during a recorded interview for the author’s new book about the president called “Rage.” “This is more deadly,” Trump said. “This is five per- you know, this is 5% versus 1% and less than 1%. You know? So, this is deadly stuff.”
He also discussed how the virus spreads: “It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.
“And so, that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than your – you know, your, even your strenuous flus. You know, people don’t realize, we lose 25,000, 30,000 people a year here. Who would ever think that, right?”
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told Trump that COVID-19 could be “the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.”
On March 19, about a week after the White House declared a national emergency, Trump told Woodward, a Pulitzer Prize winner, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”
The recorded quotes were released on Wednesday.
Democrats have accused the president of covering up the severity of the disease that, to date, has played a role in the deaths of more than 190,000 United States citizens.
“By publicly downplaying COVID-19, the President has failed in his most basic, fundamental responsibility to keep us safe and now almost 200,000 Americans are dead,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat.
From the Republican perspective, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, issued a written statement, saying, “The recordings of the President’s conversations with Bob Woodward reveal nothing more than a skilled effort at remaining calm and level headed in a time of crisis. The President has surrounded himself with the best of the best and consulted experts to create the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and is light years ahead in leading vaccine development thanks to Operation Warp Speed. This is merely a politically charged distraction from the progress made in the fight against COVID-19.”
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt discussed the subject when meeting with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board on Thursday. When asked directly about Trump’s comments to Woodward and what message he was getting in February and March regarding the severity of the disease, he answered by discussing his own agency.
“Dates are a difficult thing for me, so to be completely accurate, I can tell you exactly what I did the first moment I realized this COVID thing was a thing, if you will,” Bernhardt said.
“The Department of Interior is really lucky. We have 60 public health officials in the park service. And the first thing I did was ask two of the public health officials to come in and be on a group to educate me on everything that was going on because I don’t know. I’m not a public health expert. I wanted them right there. They have been with me.
“As a matter of fact, one of them even briefed me (on Wednesday). What I say is the difference between what people knew in February and what we know today is a lot. And people’s understanding has changed significantly. That’s what I did. My view is this, once the president and his team – the task force – made the decision on slowing the spread it even became easier because we had clarity in a way.”
Trump responded to the releasing of the comments by issuing an official statement via Twitter.
“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months,” the president wrote. “If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”
