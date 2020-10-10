President Donald Trump is tentatively scheduled to hold an event at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Tuesday, according to multiple sources within the local Republican Party.
Officials with the airport also confirmed they have been contacted about a possible visit.
No Johnstown rally was officially listed on the president’s calendar at donaldjtrump.com/events, as of Friday night.
Trump had reportedly been considering visits to other locations in western Pennsylvania in the early part of next week, including Pittsburgh, that do not appear to be coming to fruition. Trump has officially announced he will hold an in-person event at the White House on Saturday and deliver remarks in Sanford, Florida, on Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 a few days ago.
Western Pennsylvania is considered one of the most important regions in the nation during this year’s presidential race.
Trump has already spoken at the Latrobe and Pittsburgh airports in recent weeks.
Democratic Party nominee former Vice President Joe Biden held a socially distanced, drive-in rally at the Johnstown train station on Sept. 30.
In 2016, Trump, then a GOP nominee, spoke at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in front of more than 6,000 supporters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.