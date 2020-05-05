Former Cambria County commissioner Douglas Lengenfelder was selected by President Trump to be on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.
The board oversees matters of morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other issues relating to the academy. The announcement was posted on www.whitehouse.gov.
A retired colonel in the U.S. Air Force and an academy graduate, Lengenfelder will serve a four-year term.
"I am honored to have been selected by President Trump to represent my alma mater and to work with the administration in the development of our nation's military leadership," Lengenfelder said. "The United States Air Force Academy will always hold a special meaning for me and I am grateful for the opportunities it has offered me throughout my life."
Lengenfelder is the executive director for the Challenger Learning Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
He held a four-year term as Cambria County commissioner from 2012 to 2015 and served as Pennsylvania Veterans Coalition director for the Republican Party.
Lengenfelder retired from the Air Force in 2009 following a 30-year career. He entered the Air Force as a chemist and shortly afterward went to pilot training, accumulating more than 3,500 hours of flight time flying as both a special operations and an instructor pilot.
He also served as a special military adviser for the U.S. Ambassador to NATO. Lengenfelder completed his military career as the U.S. Defense Attache in Argentina.
