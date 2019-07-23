A federal jury sitting in Johnstown found on Thursday that a trucker sustained $50,000 in damages as a result of a 2015 crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County, according to court documents.
The plaintiff, Zaidan Abed-Rabuh, lost $20,000 in past medical expenses and $30,000 in past lost earnings, according to the jury, which did not find that he sustained any monetary damages related to pain and suffering or loss of earning capacity.
The jury also found that Abed-Rabuh and the defendant, Jagdat Hoobrajh, each bore 50% of the responsibility for the crash. Each trucker’s negligence was a contributing cause to the injuries that Abed-Rabuh sustained in the crash, the jurors decided.
Thus, U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson ordered on Monday that judgment be entered in Abed-Rabuh’s favor in the amount of $25,000, according to court documents.
At around 7:58 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2015, Hoobrajh was driving west on the Turnpike in Napier Township when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to court documents. His 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the median, slid and came to a stop across both travel lanes. Abed-Rabuh’s following 1999 Freightliner then crashed into Hoobrajh’s vehicle.
Abed-Rabuh claimed that Hoobrajh was negligent in several different ways, according to court documents: “driving too fast for conditions, failing to keep his vehicle under control while rounding a curve, failing to maintain his vehicle within his lane of travel, driving his vehicle in such a fashion as to block both lanes of travel” and failing to use flares, lights or reflectors after the crash to warn approaching drivers that the road was blocked.
He claimed in his complaint that he suffered injuries including a torn rotator cuff and a partially torn shoulder muscle in the crash – and added that those injuries caused him to suffer economic damages, including medical expenses, lost wages and loss of earning capacity.
Hoobrajh countered by claiming that his own actions after the crash were reasonable and that Abed-Rabuh himself caused the accident by following too closely and traveling too fast for conditions.
Also listed as defendants were Trinity Trucking Express Inc., a trucking company based in Rosedale, New York, that employed Hoobrajh, and J&J International LLC, an import-export company based in Queens, New York City. The two companies had a partnership under which Trinity delivered overseas-bound shipments of mail for J&J’s customers, according to court documents. Both companies were “vicariously liable for any finding of liability” against Hoobrajh, according to a joint stipulation of the parties.
