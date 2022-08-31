JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A roll-off truck for dumpsters heading west on state Route 56 collided with the Stone Bridge in downtown Johnstown and rolled onto its side around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lanes were closed in both directions for around four hours, with traffic detoured onto Iron Street on the other side of the Conemaugh River. The road was reopened and the scene was cleared by around 7:30 p.m., Cambria County 911 said.
The driver of the truck was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“Apparently the truck was driving down the road – a roll-off vehicle – and the boom lift for the truck was up, so as he was driving, it caught the bridge and rolled the truck over,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
“This time of the day, it’s pretty good that nobody else was around,” Statler said. “Apparently there were some (drivers in) vehicles behind it that saw it, but they were able to stay back.”
The historic bridge, which survived the 1889 Flood, suffered some damage, including to a height clearance sign that was struck. Norfolk Southern Railway, which operates train tracks over the bridge, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were apprised of the situation.
Johnstown Police Department, West End Ambulance Service and 7th Ward Civic Association Ambulance Service responded to the accident.
