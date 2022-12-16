TIRE HILL, Pa. – In each of the past two years, Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, has had money in its budget for a new pickup truck for its road crew, said township Chairman Steve Buncich.
But even with the cash on hand, the township's plan has been stuck in neutral.
Bogged down first by the pandemic-related shutdown in 2020 and after that by supply chain issues, the auto industry hasn't been able to match a surging demand for new vehicles across the U.S. – including in communities that rely on four-wheel-drive vehicles to maintain their roads.
Elsewhere in Somerset County, it's a similar story in Quemahoning and Paint townships, which remain on waiting lists for vehicles. And in Cambria County, Scalp Level Borough rolled through 2022 relying on a 17-year-old Chevrolet truck that has been "nickel-and-diming us" because officials recognized that replacing it would be a tough task, said Andy Roman, borough council president.
"We've heard from other townships and we all seem to be in the same boat," Buncich said.
Community officials can seek bids on specific vehicles through a formal vote, but many often turn to Pennsylvania's Cooperative Purchasing Program, called COSTARS.
Under normal conditions, the nation's auto manufacturers agree to offer discounted prices through the program for different makes, models and equipment packages – and communities can purchase the vehicles through participating dealerships, state Department of General Services communications director Troy Thompson said.
But with inventory low and demand high – particularly for trucks – it's a seller's market.
"There's no incentive to sell it through COSTARS at a discount if Joe Schmoe is willing to walk in off the street and pay a lot more for it," Buncich said. "That's just how it is right now. ... In the past, you could go through the COSTARS and get a vehicle pretty quickly," Buncich said.
'A high demand'
Thompson said multiple vehicle manufacturers declined to submit discounted COSTARS quotes in 2022. Others are offering vehicles – but fewer of them.
"At this point, it's no longer a supply chain issue – it's that there's a limited number of vehicles out there and a high demand," Thompson said. "As with any business model ... when demand outweighs supply, manufacturers are going to want to get the best price they can for what they have."
It's important to remember that all 50 states, with similar programs, are competing for the same pool of vehicles, he added.
And the number of consumers who have been holding onto used cars longer is adding up.
Roman would know. Scalp Level Borough had money set aside for a new truck to replace their 2005 Chevy, which has dents dotting the side panel of its bed. But it became clear earlier this year that the borough was going to have to wait for its replacement, he said.
That meant spending more than $1,200 for parts this summer after the truck's brake system, including its master cylinder, failed.
Borough leaders hope that'll be the last significant repair. An order was placed through Laurel Ford to add a Ford F-250 truck midway through 2023, Roman said.
'Costs keep going up'
Buncich said Conemaugh Township has been lucky despite being forced to hold off two straight years on buying its next road crew vehicle.
"Barring any catastrophes or major mechanical problems, fleet-wise, we're pretty good," Buncich said.
Still, placing an order for a truck that might not arrive until 2024 means there's a real possibility that issues could arise, he acknowledged.
Quemahoning Township Treasurer Amanda Berkebile agreed. The township ordered a truck in September 2021, but is still waiting for that vehicle to arrive.
"Meanwhile, costs keep going up," she said.
Thompson noted that just because vehicles are scarce in the COSTARS program, that doesn't mean dealers can't find any. It just might mean paying more, he said.
But that's a tough notion for small communities such as Quemahoning Township, which will likely have to pay the truck off over multiple years, Berkebile said.
As planned, taxes are already set to rise in the township by two mills – and every extra dollar spent is a tax dollar, she added.
Thompson said the state's COSTARS program isn't going anywhere and that the uneven supply-demand tilt will even itself out. The question is when.
"The suppliers aren't dropping out of the program because they know this situation is temporary," he said. "We're already seeing a little bit of a bounce-back. But how long this will last – we don't know."
