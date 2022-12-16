TIRE HILL, Pa. – In each of the past two years, Conemaugh Township has budgeted for a new pickup truck for its road crew, Conemaugh Township Chairman Steve Buncich said.
But even with the cash on hand, the plan has been stuck in neutral.
Bogged down first by auto industry shutdown in 2020 and supply-chain issues since, the auto industry hasn't been able to match the surging demand for new vehicles across the nation – including within the communities that rely on four-wheel-drive vehicles to maintain their roads.
It's a similar story in Quemahoning and Paint Township, which remain on vehicle waiting lists. And in Cambria County, Scalp Level rolled through 2022 relying on a 17-year-old Chevy truck that has been "nickel and diming us," because officials recognized that replacing it would be a tough task, Council President Andy Roman said.
"We've heard from other townships and we all seem to be in the same boat," Buncich added.
Communities can seek bids on specific vehicles through a formal vote, but many often turn to the state's Cooperative Purchasing Program called COSTARS.
Under normal conditions, the nation's auto manufacturers agree to offer discounted prices for different makes, models and equipment packages – and communities can purchase the vehicles through participating dealerships, Department of General Services Communications Director Troy Thompson said.
But with inventory low and demand high – particularly for trucks – it's a sellers market.
"There's no incentive to sell it through COSTARS at a discount if Joe Schmoe is willing to walk in off the street and pay a lot more for it," Buncich said. "That's just how it is right now.
"In the past, you could go through the Costars (cooperative purchasing program) and get a vehicles pretty quickly," Buncich said.
'A high demand'
Thompson said multiple manufacturers declined to submit discounted COSTAR quotes in 2022.
Others are offering vehicles – but fewer of them.
"At this point, it's no longer a supply-chain issue – it's that there's a limited number of vehicles out there and a high demand," Thompson said. "As with any business model ... when demand outweighs supply, manufacturers are going to want to get the best price they can for what they have (in stock)."
It's important to remember that 50 states with similar programs are competing for the same pool of vehicles, he added.
And the number of consumers who have been holding onto used cars longer is adding up.
Roman would know.
Scalp Level had money set aside to add a new truck to replace their 2005 Chevy, which has dents dotting the side panel of its bed.
But it became clear earlier this year that the borough was going to have top wait for its replacement, he said.
That meant spending more than $1,200 for parts this summer after the brake system, including its master cylinder, failed.
The borough hopes that'll be the last significant repair. An order was placed through Laurel Ford to add an F-250 mid-way through 2023, he said.
'Costs keep going up'
Buncich said Conemaugh Township has been lucky despite being forced to hold off two straight years for its next road crew vehicle.
"Barring any catastrophes or major mechanical problems, fleet-wise we're pretty good," Buncich said.
Still, placing an order for a truck that might not arrive until 2024 means there's a real possibility issues could arise, he acknowledged.
Quemahoning Township Treasurer Amanda Berkebile agreed.
The township placed a truck order in September 2021 but is still waiting for that vehicle to arrive.
"Meanwhile, costs keep going up," she said.
Thompson noted that just because vehicles are scarce in the COSTARS program, that doesn't mean dealers can't find any.
It just might mean paying more, he said.
But that's a tough notion for small communities such as Quemahoning, which will likely have to pay the truck off over multiple years, Berkebile said.
As planned, taxes are rising by two mills already in the township – and every extra dollar spent is a tax dollar, she added.
Thompson said the COSTARS program isn't going anywhere and that the uneven "supply-demand" tilt will even itself out.
The question is: When?
"The suppliers aren't dropping out of the program because they know this situation is temporary," he said. "We're already seeing a little bit of a bounce-back.
"But how long this will last – we don't know."
