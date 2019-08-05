A truck driver from Somerset County was seriously injured on Monday morning in a crash near Rockwood, according to state police.
Samuel H. Wills, 70, of Jerome, was driving north on Kingwood Road in Milford Township when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road, according to a state police crash report. His 2000 Freightliner Classic went off the road, hit an embankment, rolled onto its right side and slid some distance along the road before coming to a halt.
Wills was taken by a Somerset Area Ambulance Association ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with what troopers described in the crash report as a “suspected serious injury.”
Information on the nature of that injury was not immediately available Monday afternoon.
Both lanes of Kingwood Road (state Route 281) were closed for several hours between Copper Kettle Highway and Middlecreek Road as troopers investigated the crash, which took place about 800 feet south of the intersection of Kingwood Road and Meghan Lane.
