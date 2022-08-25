JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A group of the faithful stood hand in hand, offering up prayers on Wednesday for teachers, administrators, staff members, students and the entire city of Johnstown as the new school year begins.
“The main objective behind today is understanding that if there’s anything that all the school districts need right now is prayer,” Brandon King, an elder at Christ Centered Community Church, said during the service held outside Greater Johnstown High School.
King prayed for all the “stakeholders” who help children develop.
“I think he said it best when he called the community ‘stakeholders’ because each and every last one of us has a stake in the future of these children, so therefore there’s something we can do about it,” said the Rev. Sylvia King, pastor of Christ Centered Community Church. “What is your gift? What is it that you can offer to help the school district?
“These are troubling times that we are living with. This is just a small token of our respect for what happens here at the school district, our respect for our almighty God, knowing that he’s given us the ability that we need to help make these children successful.”
Antoinette Allen, associate pastor at Christ Centered Community Church, called Johnstown “a city of love.”
“Let that love, Father God, go from heart to heart, breath to breath, mind to mind, soul to soul, from spirit to spirit,” Allen said. “Let your will be done. Father God, we shine brightly, God. We’re not going to hide, God, but we’re going to shine brightly to beckon, those, Father God, to save, to heal, to strengthen and deliver.”
She also called for special blessings upon parents and caregivers.
“Bless their spirits,” Allen said. “Bless their attitudes. Bless their tongues. Bless their walk. Bless their talk. Bless their going out. Bless their coming in, God. Bless, God, that we can work together and not separate. Heal the land. Heal the land.”
