A Northern Cambria woman faces criminal charges after she was nearly run over while lying in the middle of Nicktown Hill Road in Barr Township at 1 a.m. Saturday, state police in Ebensburg said in a news release.
Two vehicles allegedly swerved to avoid hitting the 38-year-old woman, who troopers said was under the influence of drugs.
No injuries were reported.
The woman is charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.