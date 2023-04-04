A Northern Cambria woman faces criminal charges after she was nearly run over while lying in the middle of Nicktown Hill Road in Barr Township at 1 a.m. Saturday, state police in Ebensburg said in a news release.

Two vehicles allegedly swerved to avoid hitting the 38-year-old woman, who troopers said was under the influence of drugs.

No injuries were reported.

The woman is charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

