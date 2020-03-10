State troopers from the Ebensburg barracks announced on Tuesday that they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Portage Township or Croyle Township on an undisclosed date in March.
Notice was provided of the checkpoint “as an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways of the commonwealth,” according to a press release announcing the action.
In addition to the planned checkpoint, actions described in Tuesday’s press release as “other roving/mobile enforcement details” will be ongoing throughout the month.
