State police are still investigating the disappearance of almost $40,000 from Cove Soft Ice Cream LLC (The Cow) in Bedford County, they said this week.
Owners of the business found in 2016 that there was $39,341.36 missing from the business, state police in Bedford said in a news release.
Troopers said that Debra Ryba, the manager in 2016 who oversaw bank deposits, allegedly changed the pass codes on the cash registers so the owners had no access to sale records.
In 2016, the owners were able to gain access to the sales database, and this information was downloaded, troopers said. The owners allegedly determined the amount of missing money after examining the sales records.
Ryba had allegedly been sending emails stating the amount of sales.
In February 2017, Ryba turned over all cash register receipts to the owners. The investigation is still ongoing, troopers said.
