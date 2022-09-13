SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man was jailed Saturday, accused of intentionally ramming his car into the back of a pickup truck with two men inside, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Justin Alan Blake, 40, of the 200 block of East Union Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and with five traffic summaries, including driving without a license.
According to a complaint affidavit, two men told police they were riding in a Ford F-150 on Aug. 23 on Husband Road toward Red Goose Road, in Somerset Township, when Blake turned his Toyota around and began following them while pointing and yelling.
The two men said they were stuck behind traffic at the intersection of Red Goose Road and North Center Avenue when Blake rammed into the back of the truck three to five times, the affidavit said.
The two men drove to the state police barracks to file a report. No injuries were reported. Troopers did not say what prompted the dispute.
Blake was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.