SOMERSET, Pa. – A Sipesville man was jailed on Sunday, accused of stealing a car in Lincoln Township and pulling a handgun on the car’s owner who chased after him, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Zachary James Hamilton, 33, of the 900 block of Schoolhouse Road, with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property and access device used to obtain services.
According to a criminal complaint, Hamilton allegedly stole a 2005 Ford Mustang on June 12 from a residence in the 100 block of Bluebird Spring Road.
Troopers said that the owner found the vehicle near Somerset Pike and Sipesville Road, and Hamilton allegedly climbed out and ran through Sipesville. The owner chased Hamilton, who allegedly stopped and pointed a handgun, the affidavit said.
Troopers searched the Mustang and allegedly recovered multiple credit cards belonging to a woman who alleged the credit cards were taken from her Toyota RAV4.
The owner of the Mustang allegedly reported on June 26 that someone stole a business credit card from his Ford pickup truck.
Troopers alleged that Hamilton attempted to use the stolen credit card online to purchase items from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Hamilton was later identified from a photo posted online by a man who said his truck had been stolen, troopers said.
Hamilton was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.