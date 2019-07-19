A Washington County man was jailed on Friday accused of smoking marijuana while driving on the Pennsylvania turnpike, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Jared James Jimirro, 22, of New Eagle, with felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a summary charge of speeding.
According to a criminal compliant, troopers said they stopped a 2003 Nissan traveling 94 mph at mile marker 113.7.
Troopers said they spotted a brown substance in a small jar on the passenger’s seat and smelled the odor of marijuana.
Troopers said they found a “large amount (330) marijuana vapes containing suspected THC oil on the passenger side floor in plastic bags,” the complaint said.
During a consent search of the vehicle, troopers said they found 11 small jars of THC oil, a vape pen with THC oil in the driver’s side door and money.
Jimirro was arraigned by on-call district Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
