An Allegheny County man, who served prison time for the drug-related death of a Somerset County woman, was jailed on Friday after he was found with drugs and counterfeit money, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Narue Mandoz Racardo Finn, 43, of Braddock, with forgery, counterfeiting, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint, Finn was driving a 2009 Toyota Scion westbound on East Main Street in Somerset when he turned left onto South Pleasant Avenue and into the opposite lane.
Troopers made the traffic stop in the CVS parking lot.
Finn reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana. Troopers searched the car and reportedly found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three counterfeit $100 bills.
Finn was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
Finn was sentenced in Somerset County court on April 6, 2017, to serve 27 months to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Troopers said Finn sold heroin to a Milford Township woman who was found dead in her home from a drug overdose on Nov. 28, 2016.
After reviewing text messages and interviewing witnesses, state police investigators determined the woman obtained the drugs from Finn after getting a ride to Pittsburgh, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
