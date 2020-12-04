SOMERSET – A Somerset woman was jailed on Friday, accused of possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and Molotov cocktails used to commit arson, authorities said.

A state police vice and narcotics investigator charged Wendy Michelle Dennison, 39, of the 400 block of West Patriot Street, with drug-related counts and possession of explosive material.

According to a criminal complaint, the state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), troopers from Troops A & B and agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, raided a West Patriot Street residence at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said they seized 25 ounces of meth, one ounce of suspected crack cocaine, four Molotov cocktails, $2,603 cash, Ziploc bags and digital scales.

Dennison was taken into custody without incident.

Dennison was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you