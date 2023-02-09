WINDBER, Pa. – A Somerset man and a Jennerstown woman were jailed Thursday after police found 10 bricks of heroin, cocaine and two shotguns in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Somerset Township, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Connor Wilson Christner, 25, of the 100 block of Alice Street, and Casey Marie Liska, 26, of the 100 block of Shaffer Street, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to the "Park and Ride" parking lot off of state Route 30 in Jenner Township for a report of two people using drugs. One person threw a drug needle out of the window of a BMW sedan before driving away.
Troopers later stopped the vehicle at Mostoller's service station in the 800 block of Stoystown Road.
After Christner gave troopers permission to search the vehicle, they reportedly found a syringe, 10 bricks of suspected heroin, rock cocaine and ecstasy pills.
Troopers searched Liska's bag and found two marijuana cigarettes, a partial stamp bag, two multicolored pills and a small bag of an unknown brown substance. Troopers also seized a small baggie of white powder, two smoking pipes and two shotguns from the trunk, the affidavit said.
The two were arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail. Christner is being held on $100,000 bond and Liska is being held on $75,000 bond.
