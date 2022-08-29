INDIANA, Pa. – Three people are expected to be charged in connection with a methamphetamine laboratory found last week in White Township, state police in Indiana said.
Authorities were called to a residence in the 700 block of North Fourth Avenue on Aug. 23 after receiving a tip about a meth lab, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Troopers searched the residence and found numerous one-pot vessels and drug paraphernalia. The Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called to the house and collected the items without incident, Greenfield said.
A 48-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are expected to be criminally charged, Greenfield said.
Anyone with information on drug activity is asked to call Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.