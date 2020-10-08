State troopers in Somerset are still looking for the unidentified person who tried in September to break into a Boswell food pantry, they reported Tuesday.
The person tried to break through the back door of Helping Hands Food Pantry, 301 Center St., sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. Sept. 25, according to an incident report. He or she also reportedly cut a steel cable that had been used to keep the pantry’s dumpster closed.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Grant Speigle at the Somerset state police barracks by calling 814-445-4104.
