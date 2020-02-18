State troopers are looking for information on a home invasion that reportedly happened late Friday night in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County.
The suspect entered a home in the 200 block of Bedford Street, Boynton, through an unlocked door at around 11:18 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report released Tuesday.
He or she reportedly opened an unlocked glass-front gun cabinet, knocking over a crossbow in the process. A resident of the home came downstairs after hearing the noise, and the suspect fled without taking anything, according to the report.
The resident reported that the suspect was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, blue pants, black gloves and high-top sneakers with a black and white checker pattern on the heels. The race and gender of the suspect are unknown, but the resident said that he or she was approximately 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the state police barracks in Somerset at 814-445-4104 and reference incident number 2020-211737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.