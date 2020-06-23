State troopers in Ebensburg are looking for information on a Blacklick Township teenager who allegedly ran away from home.
Chad W. Spaugy, 15, ran away from his residence in the 100 block of Tyson Road, Belsano, between 1:15 and 2 a.m. June 16, according to a report issued Tuesday from the Ebensburg state police barracks.
Spaugy was described by state police as a white, non-Hispanic male with short, dirty blond hair and an unshaven face. He stands about 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray shorts and black Crocs shoes, according to the report.
Anyone with relevant information was asked to call the Ebensburg state police barracks at 814-471-6500.
