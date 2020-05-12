White Township theft

This woman, whose image was captured by a surveillance camera, is accused of stealing $300 from a customer at Walmart in White Township, on May 5, 2020.

State police in Indiana are asking the public’s help in finding the woman who they say stole $300 from a customer at Walmart in White Township on May 5.

The unidentified woman, whose image was captured by a surveillance camera, took a purse from a shopping cart and went into the bathroom, troopers said.

The woman took $300 and discarded the purse, which was later returned to the victim. 

The woman drove away in a gray Cadillac sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Trooper Justin Kreutzberger at 724-357-1960.

