State police in Indiana are asking the public’s help in finding the woman who they say stole $300 from a customer at Walmart in White Township on May 5.
The unidentified woman, whose image was captured by a surveillance camera, took a purse from a shopping cart and went into the bathroom, troopers said.
The woman took $300 and discarded the purse, which was later returned to the victim.
The woman drove away in a gray Cadillac sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Trooper Justin Kreutzberger at 724-357-1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.