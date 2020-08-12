State troopers in Cambria County were searching on Wednesday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from a mobile home in Gallitzin Township early Wednesday morning.
The girl, Alexa M. Seaberg, of Aurora, Illinois, left her grandmother’s residence at Gallitzin Mobile Home Park at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, troopers in Ebensburg said in a press release. She was visiting her grandmother at the time.
Seaberg was described by troopers as fair-skinned, with long, straight blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, faded blue jean shorts and black shoes; she was also carrying a camouflage-patterned backpack with a pink strap.
Seaberg is not believed to be in possession of a cellphone, troopers said.
State police dogs and aviation units were assisting with a search of the Gallitzin area for Seaberg on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Seaberg’s whereabouts was asked to immediately call 911 or the Ebensburg state police barracks at 814-471-6500.
