Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant at the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office on Thursday, The Tribune-Democrat has learned.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin confirmed the search occurred. PSP could not be immediately reached for comment.
“They did execute a search warrant against the Cambria County election office, and the Cambria County election office cooperated 100% and provided the records they requested,” Barbin said.
Barbin said that, as of 7 p.m., he had not seen the warrant, but explained that the search “was for nominating petitions” for a candidate in a recent primary election.
“It’s not necessarily targeted toward the candidate,” Barbin said. “I can’t speak for the state police, but they had reason to ask for nominating petitions. Not ask, demand.”
He added: “There’s no action on the county’s part when there’s a search warrant. State police are the ones charged with investigating, and they got a search warrant. It’s our duty to comply.”
