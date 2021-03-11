State police in Somerset say that a Rockwood man, advising officials that he had been shot in the stomach and needed help, was actually highly intoxicated and later arrested for theft.
Police report that during the course of the evening on Feb. 27, Jacob Lenhart, 30, had shattered a window of a residence on Rubright Road in Black Township, while also damaging a satellite dish and shutter and stealing a security camera, valued at $100, from a residence on Humbert School Road.
