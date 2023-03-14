HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – A Quemahoning Township shooting on Sunday is being investigated as an attempted homicide, state police said in a press release.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence along the 300 block of Plank Road near the Quemahoning Dam, the release said.
The release said there was no danger to the public, but did not include any more details about the shooting.
Asked if police had any suspects, details of the incident or information about any victim, a state police employee said police are releasing no information other than what was included in the 25-word public information release.
