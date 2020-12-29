A Somerset County couple was jailed on Tuesday after a handgun was fired during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Laine David Gwillim, 54, and Barbara Jane Gwillim, 47, both of Addison Borough, with reckless endangerment, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
Laine Gwillim also was charged with strangulation and two drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out at 9 p.m. Monday at the couple’s Main Street home. Laine Gwillim allegedly fired one round from a 9mm pistol into the bedroom floor and than strangled Barbara Gwillim. During the struggle, Barbara Gwillim grabbed the pistol and allegedly pointed it at this head.
Troopers said they found the pistol, a spent 9mm casing and a bullet hole in the bedroom floor, the complaint said. Troopers also recovered a second 9mm pistol on the living room table that was loaded with one round in the chamber.
The couple was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail.
Laine Gwillim is being held on $25,000 bond. Bond for Barbara Gwillim was set at $15,000.
