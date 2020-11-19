State police in Somerset on Thursday released their report on a Nov. 8 crash involving a dirt bike and a pickup truck that killed the dirt bike’s operator.
Tanner J. Friedline, 22, whose place of residence was listed as Hooversville, was riding his Yamaha YZF250 dirt bike north in the southbound lane of Penn Avenue in Jenner Township at around 3:39 p.m. Nov. 8, according to the crash report.
As Friedline overcame a crest in the roadway, he approached a southbound Ford Ranger being driven by a 59-year-old Stoystown woman. He attempted to steer out of the way of the pickup truck, but the two vehicles collided head-on, troopers reported.
Friedline, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Firefighters and EMS personnel from Boswell, Acosta and Somerset responded to the scene.
