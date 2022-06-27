JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Two people were jailed on Saturday after state police allegedly found psychedelic mushrooms and other drugs inside a Jennerstown apartment during a burglary investigation.
Troopers from the Somerset barracks charged Tyler Lee Albright, 27, and Dana Anne Nemchik, 28, both of the 1500 block of Pitt Street, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers on Saturday were investigating a burglary that occurred a day earlier.
Nemchik allegedly said Albright was asleep upstairs, but gave troopers consent to check the apartment. Troopers said they noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and then left the apartment to get a search warrant.
They searched the apartment and allegedly found a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, suspected heroin residue, suspected marijuana, plastic baggies, multiple electronic scales and cash, the affidavit said.
Albright reportedly told troopers that he packages the marijuana for distribution.
Psychedelic mushrooms, or magic mushrooms, cause hallucinations similar to LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide.
Albright and Nemchik were arraigned on Saturday by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail. Nemchik is being held on $20,000 bond. Albright is being held on $10,000 bond.
