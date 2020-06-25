One man was jailed Thursday, accused of seriously injuring a second man when he struck him with a shovel and a PVC pipe, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Patrick Ellis, 53, whose has an unknown address, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Ellis assaulted a man at 4:45 p.m. inside a home in the 200 block of Jones Street in Lilly Borough.
Ellis refused to unlock the door when troopers arrived. A trooper needed to climbed through a broken window to take Ellis into custody, the complaint said.
Troopers said that Ellis would not provide his name or date of birth. He was taken to the state police barracks in Ebensburg, where he was identified by a fingerprint.
Ellis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.