GARRETT, Pa. – A Garrett Borough man frightened a Summit Township family Thursday when he attempted to break through their front door, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Joshua Aaron Hay, 32, of the 200 block of Center Street, with disorderly conduct, drug possession, public drunkenness and criminal trespass.
According to a complaint affidavit, a man tried to get into the Petenbrink Road home at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, banging and kicking the door for 35 minutes before troopers arrived. The home owner said he was concerned for the safety of his wife and children.
Troopers identified the man as Hay when he appeared from behind the house, the affidavit said. Hay allegedly told troopers that someone had been chasing him.
Troopers allege that Hay was in possession of methamphetamine, five empty hypodermic needles and a broken glass smoking device, the affidavit said.
Hay was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail on $20,000 bond.
