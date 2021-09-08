NANTY GLO, Pa. – A 63-year-old Nanty Glo man died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a domestic dispute that had state police dispatched to the home, authorities said.
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team were called to a Shoemaker Street home at 5:05 p.m. for a report of a man who had barricaded himself upstairs with a rifle, according to a news release.
The man reportedly refused to surrender and threatened to shoot troopers. A gunshot was heard, and the man was found deceased, state police said.
