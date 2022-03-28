JENNERS – A Jenners man was jailed Sunday after he threatened a woman and two juveniles with a shotgun, then rammed the woman’s vehicle as she drove to the police station to report the incident, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Brandon S. Kishlock, 39, of the 100 block of Hill Street, with three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment.
Kishlock was also charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
According to a complaint affidavit, Kishlock allegedly pulled a shotgun on three people, but before he could pull the trigger, they wrestled the gun away. The woman and two juveniles fled the home, and Kishlock rammed his 2017 Buick Enclave into the back end of her vehicle when it stopped at a stop sign on Hill Street, the affidavit said.
Kishlock then drove away.
Troopers later found Kishlock at home and Tased him multiple times when he refused verbal commands.
Kishlock was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
