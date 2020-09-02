State troopers from the Somerset barracks were conducting an investigation on Wednesday into the death of a Maryland woman whose body was found near U.S. Route 219, they reported.

Chailee Boswell, no age given, was found dead at around 5:25 a.m. Wednesday near where Route 219 passes over Crossroad School Road in Summit Township, just northeast of Garrett, troopers said.

Police did not provide a more specific address.

Few details of the ongoing investigation were available as of Wednesday afternoon, but troopers said no foul play was suspected.

Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.

