Two state troopers shot and wounded an Ohio man in Bedford on Monday afternoon after he allegedly “brandished a knife and failed to obey commands,” according to a report issued Tuesday from the Bedford state police barracks.
The man who was shot was identified in the report as James R. Best, 45, of Canal Fulton, Ohio.
According to the report, the troopers responded at around 4:42 p.m. Monday to a reported domestic incident at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pitt Street, where they attempted to make contact with Best, described in the report as “the accused” in the domestic incident.
“Troopers entered the apartment complex and Best brandished a knife and failed to obey commands,” troopers wrote in the report. “Two troopers discharged their duty weapons in response to the threat. Troopers rendered aid on Best until EMS arrived on scene to provide medical assistance. Best was transported from the scene to receive further medical treatment.”
The report did not include any information on the nature or severity of Best’s injuries.
Court records indicate that Best is facing two counts each of attempted homicide and attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, as well as six counts of aggravated assault. He also is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in a separate case from Monday.
He is also facing charges in two cases stemming from alleged offenses before the day of the shooting, court records indicate – a charge of false identification to a law enforcement officer on March 17 and charges of criminal mischief and harassment on Friday.
Court records do not list an attorney for Best.
The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop G Major Case Team and the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office. The troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, as per department protocol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.