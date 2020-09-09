The five occupants of a car stopped by state troopers Saturday near Seward are now facing assorted criminal charges, state police in Indiana reported late Tuesday.
Among them are Izaih Lamont Toney, 22, of Johnstown, who allegedly was in possession of two loaded handguns and several packages of crack cocaine, and Jasmine Ann Dorsey, 21, also of Johnstown, who allegedly tried to conceal more than 300 tablets of the drug MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.
Also facing charges is Treazure Lumair Toney, 20, of Pittsburgh, who’s accused of throwing an unknown liquid into the face of a state trooper during the stop. The other two occupants of the car are facing more minor charges, and their names were not published by state police; one of them is under the age of 18.
Troopers issued a press release late Tuesday providing their account of the traffic stop, which reportedly happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday after a trooper saw a silver Chevrolet sedan run a stop sign on Route 56 in Armagh. The trooper pulled the car over at the intersection of Route 56 and Route 711 in East Wheatfield Township, near Seward.
The trooper allegedly smelled marijuana as he approached the car, called another trooper to the scene for assistance and ordered the occupants out of the car.
As Treazure Toney exited the back seat of the car, he allegedly threw a cup containing an unknown liquid into the face of one of the troopers and ran away on foot. Both troopers gave chase, but one of them broke off and returned to the car. The other trooper chased Toney and caught him about half a mile away, according to the press release.
While that chase was going on, Izaih Toney allegedly hid two loaded handguns, a Glock 30 with an extended magazine and a Walther PK380, in the weeds at the side of the road; one of the troopers allegedly noticed the act while reviewing footage from his cruiser’s dashboard camera. Izaih Toney was also allegedly in possession of several baggies containing suspected crack cocaine and one baggie containing marijuana.
Dorsey, the front-seat passenger, was then searched and found to be in possession of four baggies containing a total of 355 Ecstasy tablets, troopers alleged.
Dorsey and both Toneys were arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Guy Haberl, of Indiana. Court records indicate that Dorsey and Izaih Toney were bailed out of Indiana County Jail on Sunday by a Pittsburgh bail bonds company, while Treazure Toney remains confined there. The trio have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 16 before Haberl.
Dorsey is charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Izaih Toney is charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. Treazure Toney is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Johnstown woman, was accused by troopers of being under the influence of marijuana; a DUI charge against her is pending the results of a laboratory test, troopers said. A 16-year-old from Johnstown who was a passenger in the car was charged as a juvenile with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
