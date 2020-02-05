A Berlin man was arraigned on Tuesday, accused of using his SUV to force another vehicle off the roadway while driving under the influence of drugs, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Howard Ronald Finnigan, 52, of the 800 block of Brotherton Road, with drug possession, DUI, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and careless driving.
According to a criminal complaint, Finnigan was driving a white 2007 Honda Pilot along Brotherton Road in Stonycreek Township on Tuesday when he allegedly forced a Jeep off the roadway and into a cornfield.
The woman who was driving the Jeep told troopers that she and Finnigan were arguing at the residence when he allegedly grabbed her and pushed her against the refrigerator.
She then left the residence and drove away with two passengers including a juvenile.
The woman said that Finnigan drove his vehicle alongside hers, forcing the Jeep off the road and into a cornfield.
Finnigan was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond. The judge also issued an emergency protection from abuse order against Finnigan.
