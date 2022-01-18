A Boswell man was charged with theft after he admitted to stealing a Jeep and cutting it up for scrap, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Michael Walker, 61, with theft by unlawful taking and related counts.
Troopers allege Walker made off with a 2000 Jeep Cherokee from a business in Jenner Township on Jan. 1. A surveillance camera showed Walker "winching the vehicle onto a flatbed trailer attached to a pickup truck and leaving the scene," troopers said.
Walker was arrested and admitted to stealing the vehicle, cutting it up and taking it to a local scrap yard, troopers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.