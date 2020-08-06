BOSWELL – A Boswell man was jailed Wednesday after state police seized methamphetamine and heroin from an apartment in the 300 block of Main Street, authorities said.
Brian Scott Gilbert, 48, faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the state police, troopers from the Somerset barracks arrived at the apartment Wednesday and Gilbert reportedly admitted to using drugs.
Gilbert told troopers that the drugs were kept in a storage unit, but when he began to unlock the door, he stopped suddenly and said, "Nope, get a warrant," the complaint said.
Troopers then obtained a search warrant from District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
Troopers said they found a brown .22 zip gun, methamphetamine, cocaine, Valium, heroin, money and drug equipment.
Gilbert was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000.
