This year’s edition of Greater Johnstown School District’s annual Trojan Family Christmas event on Tuesday will look different as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Elementary teachers will travel on school buses provided by McIlwain School Bus Lines to 40 designated sites throughout the district, where they will give students gift bags filled with “educational and health essentials, as well as some fun and food items.”
Each family has been sent notice of their designated site and time in order to reduce crowding and maintain social distancing.
Major sponsors for the event are Greater Johnstown School District employees; Greater Johnstown High School Key Club members and advisors; Nutrition Inc.; Pennsylvania Highlands Community College; University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Education Department; Sheetz; Dr. Jerry Zahorchak; Dr. Christine Dahlin; Thomas Schuster; and the Koscis family.
