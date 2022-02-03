WINDBER, Pa. – Three men face felony burglary charges after being accused of cutting locks from 12 storage units in Windber and making off with 10 guns valued at $2,655, authorities said on Thursday.
Windber police charged Thomas E. Hall, 23, and William Burgess Campbell Jr., 21, both of Johnstown, and Clifford A. Moeller III, 35, of Windber. According to a criminal complaint, the trio burglarized Rock Solid Self Storage on Dog Run Way in Windber on Dec. 29, 2021.
The burglars were dressed in dark clothing, wore face coverings, carried backpacks and used a bolt cutter to cut the locks, the complaint said.
Surveillance video allegedly showed three silhouettes walking at the far end of the property and, moments later, walking back toward a dark-colored Chrysler 300 that was parked on 17th Street. A witness reported seeing two people on the property with flashlights.
When police officers arrived, the Chrysler sped away down 17th Street toward Railroad Street and left the area, the complaint said.
Police charged Hall, Campbell and Moeller with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
During the investigation, police also determined that Hall and Gerald Lynn Ramsdorfer, 36, of Windber, allegedly broke into a garage in the 900 block of Somerset Avenue on Sept. 25, 2021, and made off with $800 in patio furniture and a $200 Schwinn Stingray bicycle. At the time, the homeowner had hired Ramsdorfer to work at the property, the complaint said.
Hall and Ramsdorfer were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Hall and Ramsdorfer also were charged with entering a home in the 100 block of Richland Avenue in Mine 40 on Jan. 22 and making off with a suitcase full of jewelry worth $2,000 while the homeowner was in the hospital.
