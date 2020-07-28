Dave Hockenberry, of Milkie’s Lawn & Landscaping

Dave Hockenberry, of Milkie’s Lawn & Landscaping, trims shrubs around the John Murtha Memorial Statue near 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Monday, July 27, 2020.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

Dave Hockenberry, of Milkie’s Lawn & Landscaping, trims shrubs around the John Murtha Memorial Statue near 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you