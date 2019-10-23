The following municipalities will hold trick-or-treat:
Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Bedford Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26.
Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 31, followed by trick-or-treat until 8.
Bolivar Borough: Parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat from 4 to 6.
Brownstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Carrolltown: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27.
Central City Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Dale Borough: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
East Conemaugh Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26.
East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Galleria: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat from 3 to 6.
Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat until 4.
Lilly Borough: Parade at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat from 4 to 6.
Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Middle Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Paint Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Paint Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Patton: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27.
Penn Highlands Community College: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
Richland Healthcare: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26.
Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Scalp Level Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Windber Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
