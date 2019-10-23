The following municipalities will hold trick-or-treat:

Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Bedford Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26.

Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 31, followed by trick-or-treat until 8.

Bolivar Borough: Parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat from 4 to 6.

Brownstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Carrolltown: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27.

Central City Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Dale Borough: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

East Conemaugh Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26.

East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

The Galleria: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat from 3 to 6.

Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat until 4.

Lilly Borough: Parade at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by trick-or-treat from 4 to 6.

Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Middle Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Paint Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Paint Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Patton: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27.

Penn Highlands Community College: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

Richland Healthcare: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Scalp Level Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Windber Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

