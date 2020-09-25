Trick-or-treat night is on schedule throughout the area, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge alternatives to house-to-house activity.
In some cases, the continuing state of emergency has caused confusion among officials as the holiday nears.
Last Wednesday, an announcement appeared on Westmont Borough’s official Facebook page that trick-or-treat was canceled “due to public health risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The social media post received more than 200 comments – most of them criticisms – and nearly 300 shares. Some social media commenters questioning what authority the borough had to cancel the event.
Others said a cancellation would result in children trick-or-treating in other communities where they would be mingling with people they are normally not in contact with and who could be carrying COVID-19.
Two days after the announcement was made, the borough rescinded the cancellation and issued a statement that the customary trick-or-treat night would be observed on the night of Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31) from 6 to 8 p.m. with the support of West Hills Regional police, West Hills Regional Fire Department and Hilltop Ambulance Association.
“Upon further consideration, the Borough of Westmont recognizes the need for public festivity during a year that has taken a heavy toll on all,” the statement read. “Westmont Borough also recognizes the agency of its citizens and their rights to observe a holiday with a history of hundreds of years in the making. To clarify, neither the borough of Westmont nor the police force which serves it, (West Hills Regional Police) will attempt to prevent any citizens from observing the Halloween holiday and the Trick-or-Treat that will ensue. We encourage residents to make safety their top priority if they choose to participate – don a mask, wear gloves, and maintain social distancing measures where possible.”
In a phone interview, Westmont Borough President Don Hall said he takes responsibility for the initial decision to cancel trick-or-treat night.
“The bottom line is people are going to do what they are going to do. This is one of the more emotional decisions where the logic of a communicable disease becomes second to the emotion of providing a fun night for children and families,” Hall said.
Hall said his initial decision to cancel trick-or-treat night was based on advice he gleaned from the West Hills police chief and borough mayor during a police commission meeting.
“I checked in with police and the mayor. They advised it would be unwise to encourage what would be house-to-house activity, and it’s compounded by the fact that Westmont is a borough where residents of other municipalities like to take their kids (for trick-or-treating),” Hall said.
The borough council did not have a public meeting on the subject.
Hall said after the cancellation announcement was made on social media, he learned the decision did not meet requirements to constitute an official borough action in accordance with Pennsylvania’s open meetings law or Sunshine Act.
Hall took full responsibility.
“I made a decision ... But the council let me know that it was hasty and ill-advised for not going to the whole council,” he said. “I stand corrected.”
The borough council has a meeting scheduled for Oct. 13.
“I’m sure we will formalize the trick-or-treat date, but right now it is Halloween,” Hall said.
Trick-or-treat night in the West Hills has traditionally been set by the West Hills Recreation Commission because the areas of Westmont, Southmont and Upper Yoder Township are intertwined. Southmont and Upper Yoder Township also confirmed Tuesday that trick-or-treat is scheduled.
In the East Hills, Richland Township plans on having trick-or-treat “unless the state mandates otherwise,” Township Supervisors’ Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
The supervisors opted, as they traditionally do, Heffelfinger said, for holding trick-or-treat night on week day, even if it’s prior to Halloween night.
On Sept. 14, the supervisors unanimously approved trick-or-treat night for Thursday, Oct. 29. Neighboring Geistown Borough confirmed Tuesday that it was following Richland Township’s schedule for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
“We definitely stay away from Fridays because of football games, and Saturday and Sunday nights were avoided for a multitude of reasons, but mostly safety,” Heffelfinger said, alluding to drunken driving that may be more likely to happen on a Saturday Halloween night.
“In the 15 years I’ve been a supervisor here, I can count about five times we’ve had trick-or-treat on a Saturday night,” he said. “We’ve stayed away from it, I think for adults who have their parties.”
Across the county, municipal leaders have been seeking advice on conducting trick-or-treat night from Cambria County Emergency Management Deputy Director Art Martynuska.
“I know at least one municipality that has altered trick-or-treat to a hybrid system, putting treats together and distributing them at a central location while maintaining social distancing,” he said.
Martynuska said Brownstown Borough had been considering that hybrid system. Brownstown Borough Council did not respond Tuesday for comment about its plans.
Martynuska said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a list of activities it considers low, moderate and high risk during Halloween. Traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating is on the high-risk list.
“There are a bunch of alternatives people can do,” Martynuska said. “We are seeing a couple different things, but trick-or-treat is a near and dear subject.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.