STOYSTOWN, Pa. – A traveling tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in the nation’s wars overseas post-9/11 will return to Patriot Park this month.
From July 10 through July 30, the park will host the Veterans and Athletes United Memorial Flag.
The flag is made of 7,055 red, white and blue dog tags – each bearing the name of a fallen service member – in the form of a six-foot-tall American flag.
The park is open to the public along Route 30 at 6150 Lincoln Highway near Stoystown.
