Get ready to rock out holiday style.
Ornament, an 11-piece rock orchestra specializing as a tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
The band, which is based out of southeastern Massachusetts and entering its 13th year of touring, offers a full musical production complete with a full sound system and a light show consisting of dozens of lights, strobes, lasers, fog machines and snow machines.
Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament’s show – like a Trans-Siberian Orchestra show – tells the tale of a real Christmas story; a story of Christmas wishes being answered. It’s a moving tale, helping to inspire all who hear it throughout the holiday season.
Ornament last performed at the theater in 2017.
Jerry Ledney, the executive director of the Arcadia Theater, said Ornament presents a phenomenal show and its one of the best shows offered at the theater.
“They are very well received and that is the reason we have invited them back,” he said. “I think it brings the people into the holiday spirit with the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra up close and personal. We’re really exited about this show.”
The high-energy show features lasers, intelligent lighting and smoke and the Arcadia stage will be deck out for the holidays.
“People will be amazed at the talent of the musicians, plus the special effect lighting and lasers used during the performance,” Ledney said. “This show will definitely put you in the holiday mood.”
In keeping with the holiday spirit of giving back, Ornament often performs to help raise much needed money for area schools, programs and charities.
Following the show, attendees will be able to meet the musicians, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs in the lobby.
Tickets are $39, $36 and $32.
“There are very few tickets available, so if you want them get them as soon as possible,” Ledney said.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070, or online at www.arcadiawindber.com.
For more information on Ornament, visit www.ornamentband.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.