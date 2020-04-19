The Tribune-Democrat has been nominated for three Golden Quill Awards by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.
The nominees are:
• David Hurst, Mark Pesto and The Tribune-Democrat’s staff in the spot/breaking news category for “Greatest of All American Values,” the paper’s coverage of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
• John Finnerty, David Hurst and the CNHI Pennsylvania staff in the public affairs/politics/government category for “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana,” an in-depth look at the emerging industry.
• Dave Sutor, John Finnerty and the CNHI Pennsylvania staff in history/culture category for “From Bondage to Freedom,” a project about the history of slavery and the Underground Railroad in Pennsylvania.
“I’m proud of the work that went into these three nominated works,” The Tribune-Democrat’s editor, Chip Minemyer, said. “They include two in-depth projects that saw our reporters working with their colleagues across CNHI in Pennsylvania and neighboring states, and also our coverage of the Sept. 11 anniversary events in Shanksville, annually one of our most important news moments.”
Minemyer noted that all three finalists – and especially the medical marijuana and slavery/Underground Railroad projects – involved numerous journalists at several CNHI newspapers and professionals in several departments at The Tribune-Democrat: graphic artists, photographers, reporters and page designers/copy editors.
Winners will be announced on Sept. 3, during a dinner at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
